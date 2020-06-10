RESPECT! Shomrim In NYC Responsible For Whopping 66 Arrests In Month of May

Thanks to the outstanding work by dedicated Shomrim volunteers around NYC, 66 perpetrators have been arrested in the month of May.
The breakdown is as follows:
Williamsburg – 31
Boro Park – 14
Flatbush – 13
Rockaway / Nassau – 5
Crown Heights – 3
Shomrim around NYC respond to dozens of calls each day, and are responsible for countless arrests each month. Shomrim volunteers patrol your neighborhoods 24 hours a day.
In light of recent events, please never hesitate to report anything suspicious to 911 and your local Shomrim 24 hours hotline.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)