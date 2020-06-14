WATCH THIS: NY Governor & Health Commissioner Explain Why Camps Are Closed This Summer





Overnight camps will not be allowed for the summer of 2020, Cuomo announced Saturday at his Third Avenue office in Manhattan. While children’s day camps have gotten the go-ahead, overnight camps will not be permitted this summer because they have been deemed to be at a higher risk of spreading the virus, said state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, M.D.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the state has made decisions “based on science and facts,” Dr. Zucker said.

“The facts are that this is a congregate setting,” Zucker said. “There are many children together in a bunk, sleeping together. They are eating in the same common area, they are sharing a bathroom, so social distancing is just not possible. So the virus will get into one of these camps and it will spread.”

