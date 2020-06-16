BITTERSWEET NEWS IN NEW SQUARE: Following Double Levaya Last Night, Healthy Baby Is Born To R’ Shlomo Birnhak Z”L





“Nolad ben Zachar Nisrapeh Kol Hamishpachah”.

Those are the only words that come to mind after hearing the bittersweet news that Reb Shlomo Birnhak Z”L, who was tragically killed in a car crash last night, had a son early this morning. Bichasdei Hashem, the baby is healthy, while Mrs Birnhak is is still being treated for serious injuries.

Also R”L killed in the crash was his father-in-law, Reb Aryeh Shmuel Deutsch Z”L, also a Skverer Chosid, and on Tuesday afternoon – his sister in law Tziporah Deutsch A”H, 20-years-old.

Both Levayos were held on Monday night in New Square, and were attended by hundreds upon hundreds of people. The Skverer Rebbe attended both Levayos as well. One was held at 8:30PM, and the second one was held at 2:30AM – both at the main Skverer Bais Medrash.

Numerous family members remain in serious condition, and many of them have undergone emergency surgeries for various injuries.

Tehillim is needed for Trany bas Esther, Chaya Reizel bas Esther, Yocheved bas Esther, Chana Sima bas Esther, Blima Basheva bas Esther.

An emergency fund was established by the Skverer Kehilla to help support the Almanah and the Yesomim. Please open your hearts, and donate to this most worthy cause.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

As YWN reported, the accident occurred at around 4:30PM on Monday. Arriving emergency personnell found the 2009 Ford Econoline van left the roadway and had slammed into a tree. Several of the occupants had to be extricated by members of the Hillcrest and New City Fire Departments. All of the occupants were transported to either Nyack Hospital or Westchester Medical Center by Hatzolah and Spring Hill Ambulance.

The investigating is being conducted Ramapo Police and assisted by the New York State Police, New York State Park Police, Rockland County Sheriff’s Office.

