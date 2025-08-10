Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Gedolei Yisrael At Military Prison: HaGaon HaRav Hirsch & Sephardi Gedolim Visit Yeshiva Bochurim Deemed As “Criminals”


HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch and three members of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Maya, HaGaon HaRav Avraham Salim and HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Betzalel, braved the heatwave temperatures on Sunday to visit the three yeshivah bochurim imprisoned there for the “crime” of limud Torah.

The Gedolim spoke with the bochurim, the two brothers, Rafael and Baruch Yitzchakoff, and Tomer Spayev, and encouraged them with words of chizzuk.

Additionally, HaRav Hirsch, after witnessing the conditions of the prison, requested that the prison administration allow the bochurim more time in the shul since it is difficult for them to learn Torah in the cell. The request was granted.

Last week, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landua exerted himself, despite his frailty, to visit the prison and provide support and chizzuk to the bochurim.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



