REPORT: HaRav Dov Landau Suggests Divesting From Israel to Halt Bochurim Arrests

Harav Dov Landau shlit”a has in recent days been exploring a highly unusual initiative aimed at bringing an end to the recent arrests of bochurim who have not reported to the draft offices.
According to reports, Rav Landau has been in contact with leaders of the Eida HaChareidis to discuss the possibility of several Chareidi groups jointly withdrawing investment funds from within Eretz Yisroel, as a way of applying heavy pressure on the authorities to halt the detentions.
The approach surprised members of the Eida, but they have agreed to consider the matter seriously. In response, they invited Rav Landau to either participate in or call for public demonstrations — an offer which the Rosh Yeshiva reportedly declined, saying that he does not believe in such forms of protest.
Some within the Eida have expressed concern about the possible economic impact of such a move, with one figure cautioning that it could have far-reaching financial consequences. Nevertheless, the proposal is being given consideration due to the immense stature of Rav Landau in the olam hatorah.
On Thursday, Rav Landau visited the military prison in Beit Lid, where two young bnei Torah are being held after being taken into custody for not appearing at the draft office. The visit was arranged with the agreement of the military authorities.
So far, there has been no official call from the gedolei Yisroel in the mainstream Chareidi leadership for organized public demonstrations. The recent protests in Yerushalayim and Bnei Brak have been arranged exclusively by Peleg Yerushalmi and the Eida HaChareidis.
One factor appears to be that the recent arrests have not taken place in major Chareidi centers. Both current detainees are residents of Tel Aviv, and earlier arrests occurred in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Migdal HaEmek — not within yeshivos or core Chareidi neighborhoods.
A source within the Chareidi political parties has said that Defense Minister Yisroel Katz assured them there is no plan to carry out arrests inside yeshivos or in primary Chareidi cities. Katz’s office, however, has denied making such a statement.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
5 Responses
Other than the idolatry and heresy of Zionism, the wicked Zionists understand only one thing: money. If these wicked Zionist heretics (that’s redundant many times over) stand to lose lots of money due to their extreme oppression of the Jews, then the wicked Zionist heretics will very likely back down.
Great – now they’re joining BDS. Do they plan on hanging a PA flag and singing Baladi next?
What a show of ungratefulness this is – they, including the one who suggested this and his followers – should hang their heads in shame for even thinking of something like this.
an Israeli Yid
If it’s true, they may as well join the BDS movement. It is well established and has all the tools needed to get the job done.
How will he be able to come here and raise money? ICE will detain him for supporting BDS. Perhaps he can solicit funds from Iran, Yemen and Qatar, who also support BDS.
(1) Since 2003 I have been aware of the Haredi Enlistement Issue in Israel. I have been following it very closely. I have researched, visited and made contact with nearly all the Jewish sects and streams over the last 22 years, e.g. Chabad, Belz, Satmar, Vishnitz, Bobov, Gerer, Skver, Toldos, Breslov, Neturei Karta, The Orthodox, Religious Zionist, Conservative/Masorti, Reform, Progressive/Liberal etc. Even the Karaites (Yes, I know the Rabbis don’t classify them as Jews but you get the point about my range 😎 I have a Big Tent ).
(2) As at 10th August 2025/16 Av 5785, the Haredi National Service Issue is the real Achilles Heel of the current Netanyahu led government.
(3) If Rav Dov Landau and other senior Rabbis in the Haredi world call for a mass protest in Israel now, like what happened in March 2014, such a gathering will create huge problems in the Israeli Jewish camp in the Holy Land. “Action > Reaction!”
Why?
Because the anger from the non Haredi Israeli Jewish camp will be explosive. The pushback from the non Haredi camp and the subsequent forced backdown by the Haredi Rabbis who ordered the protest may actually destroy these Rabbi’s credibility and authority over their followers.
(4) The solution to the Haredi Enlistment Problem is not a Massive Protest or Financial Disinvestment from Israel. Let me explain…
If a certain series of moves is followed now, the Gaza-Israel War can end, the Hostages released and a long term (Ten Years) Hudna هدنة / Peace Agreement can be put on the table, negotiated and signed between Israel and the Palestinians. This track will immediately stop the demand for more enlistment in the IDF.
Call this series of moves “The G-D Algorithm”. Think of it like a Rubik’s Cube.
The exact nature, format and method of National Service in the Holy Land can then be worked out in a far less stressed, fraught and manic manner.
(5) When the Hebrews/Jews had a divinely mandated meritocratic government, e.g. at the time of Moses, Deborah, Solomon and Isaiah (All four of these leaders were prophets נביאים) the Monarchy/Crown, Sanhedrin of 71 and the other leaders of the community were all funded by the “taxpayers”. e.g. the half shekel tithe. “National Service” in those ancient times came in many forms. A percentage of the community were given full scholarships to be leaders, teachers and scholars in their community.
The original agreement that David Ben Gurion made in 1948 with various Gedolim that 800 Jews would be funded by the State via scholarships to be Rabbis etc. has morphed into a situation whereby this number is excessive, i.e. 80,000 males. It is entirely understandable that the non Haredi public which has shouldered the burden of injuries, maiming and deaths since Oct. 7th 2023 in Gaza and on other fronts may want their Haredi brothers to share the burden. See (3) above for the solution to this problem.
Le temps presse !
“A keitz is an appointed time, a predesignated immutable moment in Jewish history, and through that time some form of redemption MUST occur- even if history has to be turned upside down to bring it about. If need be, G-d will have one nation attack another, and trigger a war that involves massive armies and expenditures just to bring about a keitz, and this is what the Talmud means, or rather, warns. – Rabbi Pinchas Winston