REPORT: HaRav Dov Landau Suggests Divesting From Israel to Halt Bochurim Arrests

Harav Dov Landau shlit”a has in recent days been exploring a highly unusual initiative aimed at bringing an end to the recent arrests of bochurim who have not reported to the draft offices.

According to reports, Rav Landau has been in contact with leaders of the Eida HaChareidis to discuss the possibility of several Chareidi groups jointly withdrawing investment funds from within Eretz Yisroel, as a way of applying heavy pressure on the authorities to halt the detentions.

The approach surprised members of the Eida, but they have agreed to consider the matter seriously. In response, they invited Rav Landau to either participate in or call for public demonstrations — an offer which the Rosh Yeshiva reportedly declined, saying that he does not believe in such forms of protest.

Some within the Eida have expressed concern about the possible economic impact of such a move, with one figure cautioning that it could have far-reaching financial consequences. Nevertheless, the proposal is being given consideration due to the immense stature of Rav Landau in the olam hatorah.

On Thursday, Rav Landau visited the military prison in Beit Lid, where two young bnei Torah are being held after being taken into custody for not appearing at the draft office. The visit was arranged with the agreement of the military authorities.

So far, there has been no official call from the gedolei Yisroel in the mainstream Chareidi leadership for organized public demonstrations. The recent protests in Yerushalayim and Bnei Brak have been arranged exclusively by Peleg Yerushalmi and the Eida HaChareidis.

One factor appears to be that the recent arrests have not taken place in major Chareidi centers. Both current detainees are residents of Tel Aviv, and earlier arrests occurred in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Migdal HaEmek — not within yeshivos or core Chareidi neighborhoods.

A source within the Chareidi political parties has said that Defense Minister Yisroel Katz assured them there is no plan to carry out arrests inside yeshivos or in primary Chareidi cities. Katz’s office, however, has denied making such a statement.

