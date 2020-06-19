WATCH IT: Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of Biden’s V.P. Search Says It’s Time For Woman of Color





Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday she was removing herself as a candidate to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick.

Klobuchar told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell she called Biden Wednesday evening with her decision, saying she believes “this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.”

Biden pledged earlier this year to pick a woman to be his running mate as is currently considering about a half dozen candidates, including several women of color.

“After what I’ve seen in my state and what I’ve seen across the country, this is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment,” she said. “There are so many incredibly qualified women. But if you want to heal this nation right now — my party, yes, but our nation — this sure is a hell of a way to do it. And that’s just what I think after being through this in my state.”

(AP)







