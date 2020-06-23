GOOD NEWS FOR NYC: Alternate Side Parking Only Once A Week

New York City is changing the “Alternate Side Parking” policy for the first time in 20 years.
Mayor DeBlasio announced that effective next week, New Yorkers will only need to move their cars once a week.
The city will cut street cleaning and alternate side parking rules to once a week on streets where they are currently twice or more a week, beginning Monday, June 29, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this morning.
The city will pilot the cutback for one week and then reassess to see if it is something that can be made permanent.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Can someone clarify if this means the streets will be cleaned on only one day a week in the entire city – Or of it means the streets will be cleaned only once per week on streets where more then one cleaning time per week is listed?
If it’s one day per week for the whole city then where is everyone supposed to put their cars if both sides of every street are being cleaned at the same time? And if it doesn’t mean this and this new law is talking about the multiple cleans per week streets then that doesn’t really make much of a difference in the residential areas.
Most streets were always only once a week.
With the pandemic having cancelled all Alternate Side for almost three full months, it has proven that Alternate Side accomplishes absolutely ZERO. The streets were no dirtier or different during the three month Alternate Side suspension than the streets were before the pandemic.
Alternate Side’s existence is a Union racket for useless city government jobs.
Does it means once a week for each side or just once a week period?
Joseph I don’t know where you live, but here in Boro Park at least on the streets I have walked on the street are definitely dirtier.