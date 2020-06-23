GOOD NEWS FOR NYC: Alternate Side Parking Only Once A Week





New York City is changing the “Alternate Side Parking” policy for the first time in 20 years.

Mayor DeBlasio announced that effective next week, New Yorkers will only need to move their cars once a week.

The city will cut street cleaning and alternate side parking rules to once a week on streets where they are currently twice or more a week, beginning Monday, June 29, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this morning.

The city will pilot the cutback for one week and then reassess to see if it is something that can be made permanent.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








