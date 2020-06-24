Rosh Yeshiva Contracts Coronavirus, 600 Talmidim Enter Into Quarantine





The Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Maor HaTorah in Yerushalayim, Rabbi Avraham Salim, was found to have contracted COVID-19. Additionally, one student in the Yeshiva as well as the cook were also found positive for the virus. As a result, all 600 students in the Yeshiva were sent into home quarantine for the next two weeks. On Tuesday, the students were all sent home and the Yeshiva was closed. As of now, it is unclear as to when the Yeshiva will reopen.

Students who attended the Yeshiva told Kikar Shabbos that the entire Yeshiva adhered to the rules of Health Ministry quite strictly.

In a message to the students, the Yeshiva wrote: “Due to a person who was in the Yeshiva who contracted the Coronavirus and due to the chance of the disease spreading, our Rosh Yeshiva instructed the students to leave the Yeshiva and to home to self-quarantine.”

The Rosh Yeshiva announced early in the morning that both the Yeshiva Gedola and Yeshiva Ketana would be closed immediately in order to prevent further contamination. The leadership of the Yeshiva in trying to obtain centralized testing for all of the students.

