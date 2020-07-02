VIDEO: Man Slashes Two-Year-Old Child In Random Bronx Attack





A man reportedly slashed a 2-year-old boy across the face as the child was being pushed in a stroller down a Manhattan street this week.

The boy was with his babysitter near W. 110th Street and Morningside Drive in Morningside Heights around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when the man came up and pretended to play with the child, and then suddenly slashed the boy above his eye. It’s unclear what he used to slash the toddler.

The individual then fled the scene on foot westbound on West 110 Street. The victim suffered a laceration above his right eye and EMS removed him to Mt. Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

The individual is described as a male, approximately 5’6″ in height, with short black hair; last seen wearing a white shirt, dark colored shorts, black socks and black sneakers.

