Rep. Zeldin Says DeBlasio ‘Has To Be Removed’ From Office [VIDEO]





Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., told Fox News Wednesday that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio “has to be removed” from office, claiming that the city “won’t survive him staying in for the remainder of this term.”

“Mayor Dinkins left and you had Rudy Giuliani come in [in 1994]. There was a focus on quality of life. [Rudy] saw the crime rates go down, the economy flourishing, the potential being reached,” Zeldin said. “Here we are again, fast-forward through what has really been a terrible few weeks and months with the city going in the wrong direction.

“It’s at a crossroads.”

“This is a tale of two cities,” Zeldin added. “You have the direction that New York City can be filled with opportunity, it can be filled with law and order, safety and security, peace and prosperity — or it’ll be this direction that Bill de Blasio is taking it down, which is chaos and lawlessness and poverty and a lack of opportunity.”

(Source: Fox News)







