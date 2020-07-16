Three Maintenance Workers Overdose At Munkatch Day Camp In Kiamisha





Three maintenance workers at a summer getaway overdosed in Kiamisha on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 4:00PM at the Munkatcher Camp on Route 42, when the three men suffered a drug overdose.

Catskills Hatzolah Paramedics was on the scene in minutes and began administering Narcan to all three victims. Two of the victims were in cardiac arrest. MobileMedics were requested to respond to assist Hatzolah with transporting the victims to the hospital.

The Sullivan County Sheriff Department was on the scene investigating.

The Chevra Kaddisha was not needed in this tragic incident.

The camp is a bungalow colony with a day camp on premises.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







