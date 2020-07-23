VIOLENT HAFGANOS: Hundreds Protest Incarceration of Chareidi Man [VIDEOS]





Hundreds of Chareidim took to the streets on Wednaday night, protesting the 100th day of the incarceration of a man named Binyomin Friedman.

As YWN has previously reported, Friedman was arrested for being in a Shul during COVID-19 when he wasn’t allowed to be there.

The court has agreed to release him, but he refuses to do so due to Shabbos.

Meanwhile, Israeli Police acted like thugs tonight and randomly kicked and beat Chareidim.

There is tons of footage documenting horrific police brutality against unarmed protesters tonight.

Around 15 Charieidm were arrested.

Meanwhile, things turned dangerous during the Hafganah, when a vehicle attempted to deliberately run over Chareidi protesters on bar Ilan Street in Yerushalayim.

FOOTAGE BELOW OF THE POLICE BEING VIOLENT TOWARDS UNARMED PROTESTERS – INCLUDING ONE OFFICER WHO KICKED RANDOM PEOPLE – ALL VIDEOS AND PHOTOS WITH PERMISSION FROM מחאות החרדים הקיצוניים

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







