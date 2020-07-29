Biden Says He’ll Choose Running Mate Next Week

FILE - In this June 17, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with small business owners in Yeadon, Pa. Biden is turning to a quartet of experienced Wisconsin political operatives to lead his campaign in a state that helped deliver President Donald Trump his Electoral College majority four years ago. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Joe Biden is just days away from choosing his running mate, he said Tuesday.

The presumptive Democratic nominee told reporters, “I’m going to have a choice in the first week in August. I promise I’ll let you know when I do.”

Biden joked that he’ll need to outsmart reporters staking out his home hoping to get a glimpse of the potential vice presidential pick paying him a visit between now and then.

“I’ve got to try to figure out how to trick you all so I can meet with them in person,” Biden said. “You’ve got crews outside my house.”

Biden has committed to choosing a female candidate, and he’s expressed that he’s keen about having a woman of color — if elected, both would be firsts for the U.S.

Names being tossed around as potential candidates include Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, Rep. Karen Bass of California, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

(AP)