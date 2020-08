A search is currently underway in the Catskills for 3 missing hikers.

The group went missing in the Rock Hill area, after they had gone on a hike at the “Katrina Falls” hiking trails.

There is a massive response from Hatzolah as well as numerous fire departments and other local agencies.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available.

