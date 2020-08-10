Rules Outlined For Start of Elul Zman In Yeshivos Gedolos Amid Pandemic





With less than two weeks to the start of the Elul Zman, Israel’s Health Ministry and National Security Council have comprised a new list of instructions for all educational institutions that have dormitories, which includes the vast majority of Yeshivos, as well as many other social service institutions.

The new list of regulations will allow the educational institutions more breathing room than the first wave of COVID-19 in the spring, permitting capsules of up to 50 students in each dormitory.

The Health Ministry is also considering shortening the quarantine period for each capsule from 14 days to 10 days if students take a coronavirus test upon arrival at the yeshiva and another test eight days into the zeman.

It was also decided that students who are found to be positive for the coronavirus will be quarantined on the grounds of the yeshiva under medical supervision.

In many yeshivos, the majority of the bochurim have already contracted the coronavirus, especially in Yeshivos Bais Matisyahu, Nachlas Haleviim, Shaarei Shmuos, Yesodos HaTorah, Be’er HaTalmud, and others.

