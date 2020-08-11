VIRAL VIDEO: Yaakov Shwekey Performs Song Celebrating President Trump





Jewish music superstar Yaakov Shwekey performed a song praising President Trump last night which has since gained international attention. Video of the song, first published on Monday night by YWN to our 35,000 WhatsApp Group subscribers, went viral in seconds.

The performance was done at Camp Teumim Mesivta in Pennsylvania, to the tune of Shwekey’s “We Are a Miracle”, and had new words changed to “We Love America”.

The new lyrics were written by Yisroel Besser of Mishpacha Magazine, and the song was intended to have been sung this past Sunday at the fundraiser for President Trump in Deal, NJ.

The program on Sunday reportedly ran out of schedule, and the Shwekey performance needed to be cut down.

The lyrics are:

A nation so diverse,

Yet united at its core,

Freedom opportunity

Allowing us to soar,

Its been four great years

Four GREAT years

And you know don’t you really know

You’ve been heaven-sent, Mr President

To stand strong,

The glory of our history,

Our flag its flying high,

The promise of our future,

We raise our voices high

Its been four great years

Four GREAT years

And you know don’t you really know

You’ve been heaven-sent, Mr President

To stand strong,

We love America

We love America

May Gd, hear our prayer, sing it loud and clear

Cause we love America,

–

It doesn’t matter where,

and it doesn’t matter when,

You’ve got this country in your heart

To make it great again,

Give us four more years

Four MORE years

Cause you know don’t you really know

You’ve been heaven-sent, Mr President

To stand strong,

–

We love America

We love America

May Gd, hear our prayer, sing it loud and clear

Cause we love America,

Every day you fight a battle,

On the news they try to hide,

Your victories, your accomplishments,

The way you lead with pride

But truth is always stronger, so join us as we sing our song…

We love America

