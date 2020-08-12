Israel Passes China In Number of Total Corona Cases





The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit Israel hard and the number of infected in Israel continues to rise daily. As of yesterday, Israel surpassed China in the total number of infected people due to the virus. According to the Health Ministry’s website, on Tuesday, 1,093 people were found to be infected with the disease. There are currently 25,468 people actively infected in the country.

Over the course of the day, some close to 24,000 tests were conducted. The total number of people infected since the beginning of the virus has climber to 84,147, with 60,055 people having made full recoveries from the disease.

Among those that are ill, 797 are hospitalized, 170 are in moderate condition, and 375 are in serious condition. There are 110 people on respirators. Since last night, an additional 5 people have died from the disease, which has brought Israel’s total to 622.

According to statistics published by China, the total number of those infected from the disease is 84,712 with the total number of deaths reaching 4,634. Whether the statistics published by China can be believed is a matter of some speculation.

