“Slow Joe & Phony Kamala”: Trump Campaign Issues Blistering Statement On VP Pick





President Donald Trump’s campaign is blasting Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, calling Sen. Kamala Harris “phony.”

2020 Trump Campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson issued the following statement:

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received. Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party. In her failed attempt at running for president, Kamala Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare. She is proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left.

“Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators. At the ballot box, Americans will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favor of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.”

The Trump Campaign also launched a new political ad–watch below.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








