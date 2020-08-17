TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Border Police Officer Stabbed, Palestinian Terrorist Neutralized





An Israeli Border Police Officer was stabbed in a terror attack in Jerusalem’s old City on Monday evening. Police say it happened near the Lions’ Gate.

Magen David Adom say the border guard, 19, sustained a number of stab wounds and was taken in moderate, stable condition to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern, who was among the first responders at the scene of the incident relayed: “The young man was suffering from a stab wound. Together with other EMS personnel at the scene, I treated him for his injuries, after which he was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for further treatment and care. He was in moderate condition.”

Graphic footage below shows the Palestinian terrorists laying on the floor after being neutralized.

