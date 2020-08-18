More Than 1,000 New Corona Cases in Israel and 4 Deaths Since Last Night





According to the Israeli Health Ministry’s website, since midnight last night, 16,587 people were tested for Covid-19 Coronavirus and 1,060 tested positive for the virus. Since the beginning of the plague in Israel, some 94,277 people have contracted the virus.

Among the 23,324 current active cases of the virus, some 399 people are in serious condition and 111 are on respirators.

The number of fatalities rose by four on Monday and now stands at 692 in total since the plague began.

70,267 people have made full recoveries after having contracted the virus, with 192 of them finishing their recovery on Monday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







