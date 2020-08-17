DRONE FOOTAGE: 41th Yartzheit Of The Satmar ZATZAL In Kiryas Joel





Thousands of Chasidic Jews streamed into Kiryas Joel Yesterday Sunday August 16 2020, for the 41st Yartzheitof the Satmar Rebbe, Hagaon HaRav Yoel Teitelbaum Zatzal, the founder of the Satmar Chasidic movement and namesake of the Satmar village in Orange County.

Thousand visit the Kever each year on his Yartzheit.

The Rebbe was Niftar at the age of 92 in 1979, two years after Kiryas Joel was created.

