ALERT – Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon In NYC





The New York City Emergency Management Department advises New Yorkers of the potential for severe weather this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has placed the city at an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon through the evening, with damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail, and rain possible.

A total of 0.25 inch of rain is expected with this event, but locally higher amounts are possible. Localized minor to moderate urban flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

We have updated the briefing for the severe weather threat for this afternoon and this evening. pic.twitter.com/4YKbm1e8aF — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 27, 2020

