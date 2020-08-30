Group of Chassidim On Plane To Uman Beaten By Ukranian Authorities





Ukraine has announced that no visitors will be allowed to enter the country until the end of December. In spite of that, a group of 30 Breslov Chassidim from Israel attempted to fly to Ukraine via a connecting flight in France. According to a report in BChadrei Charedim, the group was detained in France for two days at the request of the Ukrainian government before dressing up as regular tourists and being allowed to finish their flight to Ukraine.

Once the plane landed in Ukraine, any person who was identified as being Jewish or Israeli, based on their passport photos, was held on the plane for a number of hours and not allowed to disembark. Ukrainian soldiers were dispatched to the plane and reports state that they physically assaulted the Chassidim being kept there, including causing physical harm to minors. The passengers attempted to film the incident but their phones were confiscated.

One passenger sent a message prior to his phone being confiscated in which he said: “They are hitting us, adults and children, alike. We are scared for our lives. Please help us.

A number of the Chassidim were seriously hurt in the altercation with the soldiers. A passenger reported that two people were arrested. As of the time of the writing of this article, all connection with the group has been lost.

