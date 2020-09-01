MAILBAG: Selfish People Causing COVID-19 Spike In Our Community

To Our Community,
My wife recently tested positive for COVID-19 after spending all summer in the mountains. After testing positive for the virus, we let everyone know in our bungalow colony so that they can get tested and quarantine if necessary.
Surprisingly nobody got tested, and everyone is just going on with business as usual. When I asked people if they are not concerned, they said that they actually are pretty certain that they have COVID-19 because they have all the symptoms, they just don’t want to get tested because then they will have to quarantine.
How selfish can people be, knowingly infecting other people just so that they aren’t inconvenienced?
Is their memory so short?
Don’t they remember all those almanos and yesomim of a few months ago?!
How will they ask on Rosh Hashanah for life, when someone else’s life has no value?!
Sincerely,
Shloimy Friedman
NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.
The view expressed here, should be the one held by every sane and rational personal.
Ever heard of the expression “get over it”
Why should they get tested if they know they have it? They can quarantine on their own. They don’t need to give Deblasio material for his next twitter message.
@letterwriter. Do you quarantine when you have the flu. Staying home from school I heard of. Quarantining I didn’t. So, you will yell back and say, how can you compare a deadly pandemic to the common flu. The answer: Are you on the radical leftist side where eventhough we have a simple cost effective cure called hydrochloricine and zinc, proven to work, we will still make the hype about endangering lives and wearing masks and staying bunkered down until the Dem’s destroy America blame it on Trump and steal the election!?!?!? If yes, than you are the one who needs to read your own comment to yourself. Plenty of respected doctors are walking around and attending shul without a mask because they understand this. Follow suit and stop the hype. Ty.
When our national leaders show total disregard for common sense public health and safety measures (masks, distancing, testing etc) and are constantly trying to swat away concerns by saying its “no big deal”, “it will suddenly disappear’, is “no worse than the flu” etc. WHY would you expect a bunch of yidden enjoying their summer in the mountains to disrupt their routine???? How selfish can you be?
seems like people here in chareidi BP and WMSBK, KJ ,MONSEY believe everyone has to get it like the flu so quarantine is not the answer and older people or people with underlying health issues should stay home.
lets be mispalel that this megyfeh will not return and SHOYMER PESOYIM HASHEM
EmEmC
It’s a general disclamer
I am NOT condoning such behaviors.
I am commenting on the characterization of the behavior as selfish.
We are a selfless community, doing chessed and caring for others! Selfishness is rare to find among us. It is improper for the writer to make such an accusation before Rosh Hashana,especially when the cause from such behavior is due to anything but selfishness.
We have been mislead by medical experts. We were told not to wear masks. We were and are still being told that hydroxychloroquine is useless and dangerous. We were told so many “facts” by leading “experts”, that we have justifiably lost our trust in their recommendations and directives.
The experts impose on us a two week quarantine. There is NO DATA supporting a quarantine for TWO weeks! Why not 10 days, one week or maybe three weeks?!
The quarantine keeps us locked INDOORS. That means you can’t take a jog in an open meadow in the country with no one near you for miles. Does that make any sense?! It means you can’t be driving in your car, alone, even with all windows rolled up! Why? Because the “experts” decided it so!
The quarantine remains even if you are tested during quarantine and are negative for the virus! Even if tested multiple times, you still must remain in quarantine! WHY?!
Like, one positive test for virus gets you into quarantine, but even a dozen negative tests showing that you have no virus, does not remove the quarantine! (Paraphrasing, ha’peh sh’osor – ha’peh sh’hitir).
The CDC recently said that the they are removing the 2 week quarantine recommendation, but leave it to local heath officials. Well, who do we trust more, the CDC or locals? (Nott hat the CDC has that much more ne’emonos).
When things don’t make sense, we become cynical, and rightfully so. We lose all trust in the directives from “experts”.
So writer, it isn’t selfishness but total mistrust.
Please correct your accusation against klal yisroel!!
I agree with EmEmc How selfish can people be. Probably they chassidim
People who don’t want to be tested should assume they have it and distace themselves from others.
Have we gone from Anti-Vaxxers to Anti-Maskers?
a few points
1. how is your wife feeling?
2. did she need hospital?
not to be nosy , but these are relevant to your post
klal yisroel is NOT crazy, but when a doctor tells a yid u need surgery , he starts calling relatives , machers & more docs for opinions…thats just how we are