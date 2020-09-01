MAILBAG: Selfish People Causing COVID-19 Spike In Our Community





To Our Community,

My wife recently tested positive for COVID-19 after spending all summer in the mountains. After testing positive for the virus, we let everyone know in our bungalow colony so that they can get tested and quarantine if necessary.

Surprisingly nobody got tested, and everyone is just going on with business as usual. When I asked people if they are not concerned, they said that they actually are pretty certain that they have COVID-19 because they have all the symptoms, they just don’t want to get tested because then they will have to quarantine.

How selfish can people be, knowingly infecting other people just so that they aren’t inconvenienced?

Is their memory so short?

Don’t they remember all those almanos and yesomim of a few months ago?!

How will they ask on Rosh Hashanah for life, when someone else’s life has no value?!

Sincerely,

Shloimy Friedman

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

