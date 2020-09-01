Yeshiva In Toronto To Remain Closed Due To COVID-19 Cases





A Toronto Yeshiva that was supposed to reopen is now staying closed indefinitely.

Sources tell YWN that two staff members at Yeshiva Yesodei Hatorah tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the decision to remain closed

The Yeshiva, located near Bathurst & Lawrence, was set to be one of the first schools in the city to begin classes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







