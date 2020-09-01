Yeshiva In Toronto To Remain Closed Due To COVID-19 Cases

A Toronto Yeshiva that was supposed to reopen is now staying closed indefinitely.
Sources tell YWN that two staff members at Yeshiva Yesodei Hatorah tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the decision to remain closed
The Yeshiva, located near Bathurst & Lawrence, was set to be one of the first schools in the city to begin classes.
Why is this not a surprise. This summer hundreds of Toronto Jews have been travelling back and forth to Lakewood and Monsey to attend simchas and they bring Covid back with them. Regrettably, many of those are teachers at the schools. I think it is completely irresponsible of them: look at all the Torah that is mevatil, not to mention the secular education. Now the Board of Health has been called in. This is hardly a kiddush Hashem.