Gamzu: Morbidity Rate In Red Cities In Israel Among Highest In The World





Just a short time before a nightly curfew began in 40 cities across Israel, Coronavirus Commissioner Professor Ronni Gamzu held his weekly Facebook broadcast telling the public that the morbidity rate in “red cities” are among the highest in the world.

Gamzu pleaded with the public to stop all gatherings of any kind in these cities. “We need to stop gatherings, especially in red cities… We are doing what we are doing in order to protect the residents and reduce the morbidity rate.”

Gamzu apologized “wholeheartedly, to all the cities that are currently in the process of being restricted. I apologize to the residents and mayors. The coronavirus sometimes requires us to take unpleasant steps to maintain health. That is the only thing that guides me.”

Gamzu also told the public about the various attacks against him by other various Ministers and members of the Knesset and added that not all of his recommendations were accepted. “It’s true that there are things I have offered and not been accepted, but I will not resign because of these things. It’s not right to leave with the slamming of a door.”

Gamzu also removed himself from the government’s decisions stating that he just brings the recommendations, he isn’t the one who decides what is implemented. “In case someone is confused, the people fighting the battle against coronavirus are in the government. I bring recommendations to the government and the government has to decide on them. They need to evaluate them – and their own considerations are not epidemiological. At the end of the day, I try to convince the government on behalf of the citizens. Sometimes it does not work and the government needs to take responsibility for those instances.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







