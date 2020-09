YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Rebbetzin Hani Kaminsky ע”ה, the wife of HaRrav Herschel Kaminsky, Magid Shiur in Mirrer Yeshiva in Flatbush, and daughter of the late Mirrer Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Berenbaum ZATZAL.

The Levaya will take place today, Wednesday at 11:00AM at Shomeri Hadas Chapel on 38th Street and 14th Avenue.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)