ISRAEL TO LOCKDOWN OVER ROSH HASHANAH: Israel Surpasses 4,000 COVID Cases in One Day

The Ministerial Committee on the coronavirus on Thursday evening decided on a two-week full lockdown on the entire country that will begin before Rosh Hashanah next week. The lockdown is expected to start Tuesday, September 15. Eight cabinet members supported Netanyahu’s proposal and four objected to it.

The full details of the lockdown – such as how long it will last – are yet to be released. The full cabinet is to convene Sunday to approve the measures.

Israel’s Health Ministry issued an update to the daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel, and for the first time, more than 4,000 people tested positive for the virus in one day. The total thus far, for Thursday is 4,013 new cases, and the day isn’t over yet. The total number of tests conducted were 44,964 over the course of the day.

Additionally, the number of people who passed away due to the disease also rose dramatically today to 1,075, up 22 from yesterday – also a new daily record. There are 488 cases of people in serious condition with the virus among them are 143 who are connected to ventilators.

Netanyahu issued a statement saying that “although the number of severe cases is steady, hospital staff have warned that it can rise drastically and quickly, and if it does, there won’t be enough resources to treat people, and more will die.”

It is for this reason that Corona cabinet met and was presented with a very bleak picture by Corona Commissioner Ronni Gamzu and representatives from Israel’s hospitals who requested a full lockdown for the Yomim Tovim. Netanyahu said that “such a decision needs to be made thoughtfully and not rashly and therefore it takes time to weigh options and discuss them. But at the same time, the decision needs to be made with enough time in advance to allow people to prepare for the Holidays.”

A raucous discussion ensued among the cabinet members, specifically between the Prime Minister and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman over the proposed lockdown during the holidays. Due to the fierce objections by other ministers in addition to Litzman and Professor Gamzu being called away, the discussion ended without a resolution. The news later emerged that a decision had in fact been made.

“You will destroy the holidays” Llitzman accused Netanyahu. “I am not killing the holidays, I am acting due to the serious statistics regarding the skyrocketing death rate and the infection rate,” the Prime Minister responded. “As of now we aren’t changing our path. We established a partial lockdown under the traffic light plan until Tuesday, and until then nothing is changing.”

According to reports, Netanyahu is demanding from the cabinet that the country go under full lockdown as of Tuesday September 15th, and from there it will lighten up to a partial lockdown and then back to the traffic light plan at a later date.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)