STILL STUCK AT THE BORDER: President of Belarus Vouches For Chassidim In Attempt To Let Them Cross Into Ukraine

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, asked members of his government to contact Ukrainian authorities in order to obtain an assurance of “safe passage” for the Chassidim currently sitting on the border between the two countries. According to a report issued by the Press Secretary for the President, Natalya Eismont, Lukashenko said that his government was willing to take upon itself the logistics and responsibility of transferring the Chassidim to Uman safely.

“Belarus is willing to supply transportation in the form of busses that will take the pilgrims to their destination and return them directly to the airport for flights to their countries of origin. Our country is willing to take upon itself all of these responsibilities and to organize the process in the safest manner possible, in such a manner that it would not affect the status quo in Ukraine at all.”

As of earlier today, hundreds of Chassidim are stuck in the demilitarized zone between the two counties and are facing Ukrainian soldiers on the border of their destination country. According to reports in the Israeli media, the situation between the soldiers and the Chassidim has become tense. The Chassidim are stuck without the option of returning to Belarus nor entering Ukraine.

Those present are calling upon the Israeli Foreign Ministry to intervene on behalf of the nearly 2,500 people stuck, including women and children. The food and water supplies available to the Chassidim are dwindling.

Yesterday a Red Cross truck delivered blankets and supplies to those Chassidim who were stuck sleeping on the side of the road near the Ukrainian border. The Breslov secretariat blamed the government of Israel for the situation claiming that the government was chasing and harassing the Chassidim to the point where they now face foreign border patrols in order to visit Uman.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)