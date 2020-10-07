JUST IN: Students to Be Allowed Entry Into Israel Starting October 18

The following important update was released moments ago by the Chaim VChessed Organization:

As Chaim V’Chessed has reported extensively, since the start of the current lockdown, single students have been barred from entering Israel. Married students have been granted entry permits under limited circumstances only.

We are pleased to convey that Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has now reversed this rule. Authorized schools will be able to obtain permits for their students, for entry into Israel beginning October 18. Schools will be able to apply for these permits immediately after the conclusion of Sukkos, and students will be allowed to depart from Chutz Laaretz on October 17, (provided their flight lands on Oct 18.) This will apply to all students, married or single, with or without valid student visas.

Thanks are due, once again, to Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz, head of the Igud of Yeshivas and Seminaries, for achieving this new ruling. Despite battling Covid-19 himself, Rabbi Malinowitz worked tirelessly throughout the lockdown to negotiate this new arrangement with the authorities.

Students must contact their respective yeshiva/kollel/seminary for further details.

THIS INFORMATION IS ACCURATE AS OF TODAY. AS WE HAVE SEEN, CHANGES AND DEVELOPMENTS CAN HAPPEN RAPIDLY.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)