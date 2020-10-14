Holland: First Person To Die After Being Reinfected With Coronavirus

A Dutch woman died after being re-infected with the coronavirus, according to Dutch media reports.

The 89-year-old woman contracted the coronavirus months ago and recovered. She was tested again months later before beginning chemotherapy for a rare strain of lymphoma due to the harsh treatment’s effects on the immune system. Her results were positive and she passed away three weeks later. The woman’s doctors say that the second coronavirus infection was a different strain of the virus which makes it likely that it was a reinfection. “It is likely that the second episode was a reinfection rather than prolonged shedding,” said one doctor to the Dutch media.

In Israel, at least 81 cases of reinfection have been recorded by the Health Ministry to date, according to a report by Channel 12 News. The documented cases are of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus a second time at least three months after they tested negative following their first infection.