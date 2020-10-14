JEWISH POLL: 83% Of Orthodox Jews To Vote Trump

In a national poll commissioned by Ami Magazine with 1,000 respondents, 83% of Orthodox Jews say they’re voting for President Trump, while 13% said they’re voting for VP Biden.

In Ami’s last poll, conducted back in 2016, 54% said they were voting for the president, which marks a 29% swing in favor of Trump.

The poll also found that 76% of respondents felt that President Trump is covered ‘mostly unfairly’ by the media – with just 14% saying his coverage was ‘mostly fair.’

