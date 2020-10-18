MASSIVE YOM TEFILLAH BEING PLANNED: Thousands To Gather In Boro Park To Daven This Week

A massive Yom Tefillah is being planned for Boro Park this week.

Sources tell YWN that a meeting of major Boro Park Rabbanim was held on Motzei Shabbos, and a decision was made to have the large Atzeres Tefillah.

The decision was made following the forced closure of the Yeshivas and Mosdos due to the Executive Order by NY Governor Cuomo. The closures have resulted in a draconian crackdown by inspectors from numerous city agencies.

The Yom Tefillah is expected to bring out tens of thousands of residents.

Meanwhile, a tweet by a Boro Park reporter caused an uproar after he tweeted unverified and fake news. His tweet read: “Boro Park is holding a protest against the Cuomo lockdown on Monday, based on a decision tonight by rabbanim”.

But this is fake news, as YWN spoke to three people who were at this meeting, and the Rabbanim were very clear over and over: This is NOT a protest whatsoever. This is simply a gathering of Yidden coming together to use their Koach Hatefelah.

Details of this event will be published by YWN when they are available.

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)