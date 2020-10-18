MASSIVE YOM TEFILLAH BEING PLANNED: Thousands To Gather In Boro Park To Daven This Week

A massive Yom Tefillah is being planned for Boro Park this week.
Sources tell YWN that a meeting of major Boro Park Rabbanim was held on Motzei Shabbos, and a decision was made to have the large Atzeres Tefillah.
The decision was made following the forced closure of the Yeshivas and Mosdos due to the Executive Order by NY Governor Cuomo. The closures have resulted in a draconian crackdown by inspectors from numerous city agencies.
The Yom Tefillah is expected to bring out tens of thousands of residents.
Meanwhile, a tweet by a Boro Park reporter caused an uproar after he tweeted unverified and fake news. His tweet read: “Boro Park is holding a protest against the Cuomo lockdown on Monday, based on a decision tonight by rabbanim”.
But this is fake news, as YWN spoke to three people who were at this meeting, and the Rabbanim were very clear over and over: This is NOT a protest whatsoever. This is simply a gathering of Yidden coming together to use their Koach Hatefelah.
Details of this event will be published by YWN when they are available.
Maybe Tischler should lead it.
ywn, which rabbanim, could you specify?
its kinda suprising, is this safe due to the ability for the virus to spead in crowds and chv reach old/vulnerable people who it is very dangerous for?
please write names of rabbonim in future posts! thanks
A large gathering not a protest
Difference?
Disingenuous.
Unless you know exactly who the organizers are and communicate with then directly, I’d assume these are actions of the ערוב רב, wolves in sheeps clothing trying to organize a protest under the cloak of piety.
Time would be better spent working with health care professionals to get infection numbers down, and organize “learning pods” so that kids can learn at home.
Have the Gedolim sanctioned this protest?
What kind of reporting is this?
I live in BP and my Rav knows nothing about a meeting last night.
To all of those questioning the Rabbanim (who take precedence over medical experts who are confused and do not have the expertise on dealing with COVID): They are following the Governor and Mayor’s guidance that was given for BLM protests and memorials for Breonna Taylor. If deep seeded racism allows for safe protests (without getting infected with COVID) then a millennia-old tradition of tefillah definitely won’t.
How do they think the Mayor and Governor are going to respond?
In a previous article you stated: “Circumstances do not allow mass gatherings and tefila as the situation merits, but we are formulating plans to foster the spirit of unity and gain inspiration and clarity from our Gedolei Yisroel.”
So please explain a total reversal- if this article is even true. A massive tefilla gathering will violate social distance orders! How can this be considered? Ribiat is right…spend the time davening, learning, doing chesed. A guten Chodesh
10,000 “disease carrying” jews gathering when nyc explicitly says not to? Nice, the media will love this!
They expect over 100,000 people to attend the outdoor Tefila gathering. Men and women on separate blocks.
Same First Amendment that protects practicing free speech also protects practicing freedom of religion.
So many questions?
Who are the so called “Gedolim” who are organizing this?
Call it what you want but it’s still a protest.
Keep digging a hole for the community. Yep. Instead of being a good jew, keep fueling the fire. It’ll only make things worse.
But again, who is sanctioning this? Why are they cowardly hiding instead of revealing who they are? Because they know it’s wrong? Because they need scapegoats?
I am willing to bet my life that the idiot Tischler is behind this…
And by the way, don’t you think someone will see the details when its public and let the media know or worse the Gov and Mayor? Don’t you think they will video and take pictures? SOCIAL media is a powerful tool my friends
What about the virus, as far as I know the virus didn’t disappear!!!
Will the rabble’s representative Heshy Tischler be invited to speak?
I would move this to Williamsburg and make the Satmar wedding part of the protest. Give Tischler a Mitzva Tanz. Take that Governor.
Rabbi Moshe Foigel the former Rav of Chassidai Ger spearheaded the meeting with the Administrator of Yeshiva Yagdil Torah R’ Menachem Garfinkal.
Who in their right minds think that the government (state or city) will allow this to go ahead??
I would hope that there is a way to participate online. No one has ever suggested that there is transmission of corona via digital hookup. I believe strongly in the atzeres tefilah. Watch the governor and mayor yimach shemom take draconia steps to shut this down. While they might have a point from the public health view, they are not invested in that at all. They are competing who can torture our community the most. Both of them need to encounter a misah meshunah. May we all be zocheh to watch them both fall into complete disgrace.
A few facts
1. This was a suggestion and not a done deal
2. The meeting last nt was the dayanim of the 10 major kehilos in bp.
3. The admins of the mosdos called the meeting, telling the dayanim this is bigger than us, u decide where we go from here.
4. The 3 main issues. Do we close girls, bussing yes or no, and boys…
5. The meeting went for hours..
6 aguda also had a conference last night on the legal front
Did they ask rechnitz for his approval
2 more points
The smaller mosdos agreed to follow the big ones
In the beginning there was serious thought about closing by some but Reb chaim psak tilted things away from that
Is this a virtual or social distant gathering? Otherwise, it’s pointless. I would suggest everyone come out on their porches and daven together at once.