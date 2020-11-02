FBI Investigating “Trump Train” That Surrounded Biden Bus In Texas

Supporters of President Trump riding in trucks surrounded a Joe Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway Friday, prompting alarmed staffers to call 911 and cancel at least two stops scheduled later that day, according to reports.
People in several trucks formed a so-called “Trump Train,” waving flags and honking horns while surrounding the bus as it traveled down Interstate 35, bound from San Antonio to Austin, videos show.
Biden campaign officials said afterward that they feared the Trump devotees might run their bus off the road.
The FBI is investigating the incident, according to the Texas Tribune.
President Donald Trump tweeted a video of the bus incident with the words “I LOVE TEXAS!” on Saturday, and claimed at a campaign rally on Sunday that his supporters were “protecting” the bus.
I LOVE TEXAS! pic.twitter.com/EP7P3AvE8L
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
But no FBI agents to investigate selling our country to foreign countries to line Biden’s pockets, huh?
If it was the other way around, Biden supporters would never “protect” anything remotely related to Trump. They would have done far worse than running then off the road. But that wouldn’t make news…
They should use the energy to investigate Hunter and Joe Biden working for China.