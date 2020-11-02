FBI Investigating “Trump Train” That Surrounded Biden Bus In Texas

Supporters of President Trump riding in trucks surrounded a Joe Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway Friday, prompting alarmed staffers to call 911 and cancel at least two stops scheduled later that day, according to reports.

People in several trucks formed a so-called “Trump Train,” waving flags and honking horns while surrounding the bus as it traveled down Interstate 35, bound from San Antonio to Austin, videos show.

Biden campaign officials said afterward that they feared the Trump devotees might run their bus off the road.

The FBI is investigating the incident, according to the Texas Tribune.

President Donald Trump tweeted a video of the bus incident with the words “I LOVE TEXAS!” on Saturday, and claimed at a campaign rally on Sunday that his supporters were “protecting” the bus.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)