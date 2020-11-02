UPDATED: Missing Man Located By Rockland Chaveirim After More Than 3 Hour Search

After a three hour search, a missing man was located in a forest near Monsey.

Sources tell YWN that the 40-year-old man was on a hike in the Kakiat State Park, when he went missing.

Rockland Chaveirim responded with dozens of special-trained search and rescue personnel and working with local and state authorities to locate the man. They were assisted by Kiryas Joel Chaveirim Volunteers.

Thankfully, the man was B”H in good condition.

As of 9:00PM, he was located and would take approximately 20 minutes until he would be out of the woods.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)