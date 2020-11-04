BIDEN SPEAKS: When Counting Is Over, We Will Be The Winners [VIDEO]

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden acknowledged the historic nature of the election and how more than “150 million people cast their votes” this year during a speech in Wilmington, Delaware.
“More Americans voted this election than ever before in American history. Over 150 million people cast their votes. I think that is just extraordinary. And if we had any doubts, we shouldn’t have any longer about a government of, by and for the people. It is very much alive, very much alive in America,” Biden said.
Biden added: “Now after a long night of counting, it’s clear that we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I’m not here to declare that we have won. But I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
The Democrats lost seats in the House, and even managed only one extra seat (at most) in the Senate. He can’t pass any significant legislation without Republican support. No chance of packing the court – in fact he’ll have trouble getting any judges confirmed unless he goes for moderates that can win Republican support. Forget about packing the Senate with new blue states. No bailout of the the blue states. And since almost half the Republicans were up for re-election this year, the next two elections will be very difficult for the Democrats to win the Senate. The best Biden can do is rely on executive orders and argue that Trump’s precedents are valid (but don’t expect too many judges to be amused – since even liberal ones don’t want to give extreme powers to future Republican president).