NEW RESTRICTIONS IN NJ: New Capacity Limits For Indoors And Outdoors After COVID-19 Spike

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said he will be reducing indoor and outdoor gathering limits because of the COVID-19 resurgence.

The Democrat said on MSNBC that he will order indoor gatherings to fall from 25 to 10 and outdoor get-togethers from 500 to 150 people. The new indoor limit goes into effect Tuesday, while the outdoor level kicks in Nov. 23.

The following indoor gatherings may continue under the current rules – limited to 25% of a room’s capacity, up to 150 people:

Religious services/celebrations and political events

Weddings – Funerals/memorial services

Performances

The lower levels come just before Thanksgiving and ahead of the winter holidays.

New Jersey’s coronavirus levels have been spiking, which Murphy has said amounts to a “second wave.”

The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October. The average caseload increase for the first week of September was nearly 340 cases, according to state Health Department figures.

