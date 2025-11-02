Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen: Iran’s Nuclear Program ‘Obliterated’; Expects More Countries To Join Abraham Accords

Former Mossad director Yossi Cohen confirmed that Iran’s nuclear program has been “obliterated” and that the regime is no longer capable of enriching uranium, in a blunt and wide-ranging interview with Fox News on Friday.

Cohen, who led Israel’s intelligence agency from 2016 to 2021, said that since June, “Iran is in a very different position,” asserting that “Iran cannot enrich any more uranium these days.” He added that he “absolutely accepts” U.S. President Donald Trump’s assessment that Iranian nuclear facilities were “obliterated” during the joint Israeli–U.S. strikes on Iran earlier this year.

Describing the scale and precision of the operation, Cohen said the coordinated strikes dealt a massive blow to Iran’s military infrastructure and deterrence capabilities.

“We have destroyed their air defenses, we have destroyed their Revolutionary Guard sites, we have chased them to their own bedrooms in their own bed inside Tehran and other cities,” Cohen told Fox News.

The former spy chief called the assault a “great achievement,” saying it sent a dual message to Tehran’s leadership: that Israel has both the operational reach to strike deep inside Iranian territory and the political will — backed by Washington — to do so again if necessary.

“They now know we can strike again if they decide to enrich uranium once more,” he said.

Cohen expressed deep gratitude to Trump and his administration for their coordination in the June strike and their broader diplomatic efforts in the Middle East. He highlighted the recent U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, describing it as a “potential turning point” for regional stability.

“I hope this will lead to a reconstruction of relationships in the Middle East,” Cohen said, drawing parallels to the momentum that followed the Abraham Accords in 2020.

He predicted that a new wave of peace deals could soon follow, with Saudi Arabia at the forefront.

“I think that the Saudis will be in line,” Cohen said, noting that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is expected to visit Washington soon for high-level meetings. “Not only is that an important visit for him — it is an important visit for us in the region.”

Cohen also hinted that other Muslim-majority countries — including Indonesia — may be exploring diplomatic openings with Israel.

“I know there are some rumors of Indonesia, and I cherish that of course,” he said.

Closing the interview on an optimistic note, Cohen said he believes the strategic combination of deterrence against Iran and expanding peace initiatives will reshape the region.

“Expect to see more peace treaties in the coming future,” he said. “I think that from now on, we will see a better Middle East.”

