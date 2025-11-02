THROW AWAY THE KEY: Former IDF Advocate General, Military Prosecutor Arrested in High-Profile Leak Investigation

Former IDF Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. (res.) Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi and former chief military prosecutor Col. (res.) Matan Solomesh were arrested late Sunday night by Israeli police, in connection with the high-profile leak of the Sde Teiman footage and other serious criminal offenses. The arrests were made by a specialized investigative unit as part of a broad, ongoing inquiry, according to a police spokesperson.

Tomer-Yerushalmi, once the highest-ranking female legal official in the IDF and the second woman ever to attain the rank of major-general, had already come under public and political scrutiny. Last Friday, she resigned under pressure from Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, who threatened to dismiss her over allegations that she was involved in leaking a classified video from the Sde Teiman detention facility.

The leaked footage reportedly shows IDF soldiers using excessive force against a Palestinian detainee. Investigators suspect that Tomer-Yerushalmi not only facilitated the leak, but also misled officials during the internal probe by denying knowledge of the source.

Tensions surrounding the case escalated further on Sunday afternoon when reports surfaced that Tomer-Yerushalmi had gone missing, leaving behind a note that raised fears for her safety. A full-scale search was launched by security forces, deploying resources by land, sea, and air. After several hours, she was found alive and unharmed on a beach in north Tel Aviv.

“This afternoon, we received a report about a missing person with concerns for her life,” the Tel Aviv District Police commander said following her recovery. “With bolstered forces, we arrived in the area and deployed all the resources at our disposal — by sea, on land, and through technological means. I can say that after extensive searches, she is currently being escorted by soldiers and police officers for a physical examination, and she will be brought to us at the police station.”

The simultaneous arrests of Tomer-Yerushalmi and Solomesh mark a rare and dramatic development within the upper ranks of Israel’s military legal system. Both are now central figures in what authorities are calling a complex case involving potential obstruction of justice, misconduct, and breach of trust.

The investigation into the Sde Teiman leak — already a lightning rod for controversy — is expected to intensify in the coming days. Law enforcement officials have not ruled out additional arrests or charges.

