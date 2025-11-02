“Lakewood Delivered 90% for Me”: President Trump Urges Jewish Voters to Back Jack Ciattarelli in NJ Governor’s Race

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Sunday evening with a targeted message to the Orthodox Jewish community — singling out Lakewood, New Jersey, by name and urging its residents to turn out “in huge numbers” for Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

In the post, Trump praised Lakewood for delivering him “one of our biggest wins anywhere in the country” during the 2024 presidential race, noting that he had received “more than 90% of the vote” from the township’s heavily Orthodox population.

“I need ALL of my supporters in the Orthodox community in Lakewood and its surrounding towns to vote in HUGE numbers for Jack Ciattarelli,” Trump wrote. “Jack will be a GREAT Governor, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement — He will never let you down!”

The president’s post underscored just how closely national political figures are watching the Lakewood vote, as New Jersey’s gubernatorial race between Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill heads into its final stretch. Recent polls have shown the two candidates virtually tied, making turnout from high-voting blocs like Lakewood potentially decisive.

Trump’s direct appeal referenced yeshiva students and Orthodox families who supported him last year, portraying Ciattarelli as his natural successor in state politics. He said that Ciattarelli would “cut your taxes and tremendously reduce your out of control and ridiculous Energy costs,” while warning that Sherrill would “double, triple, and even quadruple your Energy and other costs.”

