REPORT: Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri Has Died In Afghanistan

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri has died of natural causes, Pakistani media claimed today, following persistent rumors’ of the terrorist leader’s demise.

Security sources in Pakistan and Afghanistan told Arab News that Zawahiri was dead, possibly succumbing to asthma following ‘breathing issues’.

Last heard from in a message on the anniversary of 9/11, Zawahiri’s health and longevity have long been in doubt, although reports of his death have proved incorrect in the past.

The Egyptian-born doctor was second-in-command to Osama bin Laden and took over the terrorist network after the Saudi’s death in 2011.

Zawahiri’s death would deal a further blow to the group after reports emerged last week that Israeli operatives had secretly killed its deputy leader on a US-ordered mission in Iran.

