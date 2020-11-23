JUST IN: Entire NYC May Become “Orange Zone” By Next Week

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted the entire city was heading for an orange zone designation as early as next week. This followed Governor Andrew Cuomo’s press conference the day before where he said parts of Staten Island were headed into a red zone.

That means schools, indoor dining, salons and gyms would all close. There would also be capacity limits inside houses of worship.

Mayor de Blasio said that the city will be working to reopen schools, even as it heads towards the orange zone.

Governor Cuomo also said parts of Upper Manhattan and Long Island are likely to advance to a yellow zone.

The test positivity rate in the focus areas under NY's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.48%. The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 2.73%. We continue to take strong action to respond to outbreaks and to stop the spread. Mask Up. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 23, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)