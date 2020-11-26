Person Assaulted At Monsey Glatt, Suspect Arrested [VIDEO& PHOTOS]

A Jewish man was assaulted in Monsey Glatt on Thursday afternoon.

Sources tell YWN that a delivery truck was unloading at the store, when a Hispanic male told the driver he needs to move so he can get out. The victim told him that his lift in the middle of unloading the truck, and it will take a minute or two and he will move. The suspect refused to wait, and began punching the victim in the head.

A crowd quickly gathered, and the suspect attempted to get away. Thanks to the fast response by Rockland Chaveirirm and the Ramapo Police, the suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

Rockland Hatzolah was called to treat the victim who suffered a concussion and required multiple stitches for some serious facial trauma.

