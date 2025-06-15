Haifa Oil Refinery Damaged In Iranian Missile Barrage

Pipelines and transmission infrastructure at Israel’s largest oil refinery in Haifa were damaged in the Iranian missile attack on northern Israel late Motzei Shabos, the BAZAN group oil refinery company reported to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday morning.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there are no reports of casualties in the attack. Bazan stated that despite the damage, the oil refining units are still operating.

However, several other facilities at the site are currently shut down due to the damage they sustained.

During the barrage of about 40 missiles on the Haifa area, one scored a direct hit on a three-level home in the nearby Arab city of Tamra, killing four women in the same family.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)