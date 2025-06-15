Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Netanyahu Visits Site Of Attack In Bat Yam: “Iran Will Pay For Deliberately Targeting Civilians”

Netanyahu visits the building hit by a missile in Bat Yam. (Screenshot)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu early Sunday afternoon visited the scene of the attack in Bat Yam, where at least six people were killed, including two children, and three people are still missing.

“Iran will pay a very heavy price for deliberately murdering civilians, women, and children,” Netanyahu said.

“I am here in Bat Yam with the Home Front Command forces and rescue teams. On behalf of all of Am Yisrael, I express sorrow for the loss of life that occurred here. Our hearts are with the families.”

“It is vital to follow the instructions because those who adhered to the Home Front Command’s guidelines and stayed in protected areas were saved. Unfortunately, those who did not were injured.”

“We are here because we are in an existential struggle, which today is clear to all Israelis. Imagine what would happen if Iran had nuclear weapons to launch at Israeli cities. Imagine what would happen if Iran had 20,000 such missiles—not one, but 20,000—an existential threat to Israel. That is why we have embarked on a war of salvation against a double threat of annihilation, and we are doing so with pride. Our soldiers and pilots are above the skies of Iran. Iran will pay a very heavy price for deliberately murdering civilians, women, and children. We will also achieve our goals and deliver a crushing blow. They will feel our power.”

“Until then, and during this war, I ask you: follow the Home Front Command’s instructions. This will save your lives. ‘ונשמרתם מאוד לנפשותיכם’—protect your souls, protect your bodies, protect your lives—and together, b’ezrat Hashem, we will triumph. We are on the path to victory.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TWO WAVES OF MISSILES: 11 Israelis Killed, 200 Injured In Missile Strikes On Motzei Shabbos

JOIN YWN WHATSAPP FOR FASTEST, MOST RELIABLE UPDATES ON WAR WITH IRAN

🚨🚨 YWN SHABBOS / MOTZEI SHABBOS RECAP ON WAR WITH IRAN

Israeli Intel Official: Iran Still Has 2,000 Ballistic Missiles

Israel Attempts To Eliminate Houthi Military Chief In Yemen

H”YD: Yisrael Aloni, Etti Cohen Engel, Yevgenia Blinder Identified As Victims Of Iran Strike

3 Israelis Killed, 80 Injured After Iran Fires 200 Ballistic Missiles At Israel

“WE KNEW EVERYTHING:” President Trump Says He Is Not Sure Iran’s Nuclear Program Even Exists Any Longer

NETANYAHU: We Destroyed Natanz, Iran Will Respond In “Very Severe Attacks, In Waves”

NYT REPORT: Quds Commander Esmail Qaani Killed In Airstrike

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network