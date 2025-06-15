Netanyahu Visits Site Of Attack In Bat Yam: “Iran Will Pay For Deliberately Targeting Civilians”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu early Sunday afternoon visited the scene of the attack in Bat Yam, where at least six people were killed, including two children, and three people are still missing.

“Iran will pay a very heavy price for deliberately murdering civilians, women, and children,” Netanyahu said.

“I am here in Bat Yam with the Home Front Command forces and rescue teams. On behalf of all of Am Yisrael, I express sorrow for the loss of life that occurred here. Our hearts are with the families.”

“It is vital to follow the instructions because those who adhered to the Home Front Command’s guidelines and stayed in protected areas were saved. Unfortunately, those who did not were injured.”

“We are here because we are in an existential struggle, which today is clear to all Israelis. Imagine what would happen if Iran had nuclear weapons to launch at Israeli cities. Imagine what would happen if Iran had 20,000 such missiles—not one, but 20,000—an existential threat to Israel. That is why we have embarked on a war of salvation against a double threat of annihilation, and we are doing so with pride. Our soldiers and pilots are above the skies of Iran. Iran will pay a very heavy price for deliberately murdering civilians, women, and children. We will also achieve our goals and deliver a crushing blow. They will feel our power.”

“Until then, and during this war, I ask you: follow the Home Front Command’s instructions. This will save your lives. ‘ונשמרתם מאוד לנפשותיכם’—protect your souls, protect your bodies, protect your lives—and together, b’ezrat Hashem, we will triumph. We are on the path to victory.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)