REPORT: Giuliani Is Said To Have Discussed Possible Pardon With Trump, Rudy Says Report Is “Fake News”

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal defense attorney, Rudy Giuliani, talked to the president about receiving a preemptive pardon before Trump leaves office, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The Times, citing two people told of the discussion, reported that Giuliani broached the possibility with Trump as recently as last week, and it wasn’t the first time the topic was raised.

The Former NYC Mayor responded to the report by tweeting: “#FakeNews NYT lies again. Never had the discussion they falsely attribute to an anonymous source. Hard to keep up with all their lies.”

Giuliani is currently the focus of a criminal investigation by the Manhattan US attorney’s office over whether he violated foreign lobbying laws through his work in Ukraine. Specifically, federal prosecutors are said to be examining Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine as well as his involvement in the firing of Marie Yovanovitch, the US’s former ambassador to Ukraine.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told The Times, “He’s not concerned about this investigation, because he didn’t do anything wrong and that’s been our position from Day 1.”

