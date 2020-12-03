Politician Named “Adolf Hitler” Wins Election in Namibia,

A politician named Adolf Hitler has won a regional election in Namibia.

Adolf Hitler Uunona has been elected with 85 percent of the vote for a seat on the regional council in the former German colony, where street names, people and places still have German names. However, Adolf Uunona as he prefers himself to be known, says he wants to assure people that he has no plans for world domination.

He told German tabloid paper Bild: “My father named me after this man. He probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for. As a child I saw it as a totally normal name. Only as a teenager did I understand that this man wanted to conquer the whole world.”

“The fact I have this name does not mean I want to conquer Oshana,” he said, referring to the region where he won the election. It doesn’t mean I’m striving for world domination.”

