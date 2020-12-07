Massive Hafganah On Bar Ilan Street in Yerushalayim, Police Make Multiple Arrests [LARGE VIDEO ROUNDUP]

Thousands of people joined a protest on Bar Ilan Streets in Yerushalayim, as they protested the construction of the Jerusalem Light Rail.

Hafganos were held last night, but on a much smaller scale. Tonight, the protest was widely advertised and promoted before, bringing out thousands of people.

Some participants lit fires, causing an Egged bus to catch on fire. Shouts of “Nazi” and “Shiksa” were hurled at police as they moved into to try and disperse the crowd.

The protesters are against the construction of the Light Rail in the Chareidi neighborhoods.

Police responded to the protests with a large contingency, and at least a dozen arrests had been made at the time of this posting.

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

VIDEOS BELOW WITH PERMISSION VIA מחאות החרדים הקיצוניים

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)