HATE IN BORO PARK: Multiple Jews Chased By Men In Vehicle [VIDEO]

At least three Orthodox Jews were the victims of what appears to be some type of hate incident.

Boro Park Shomrim tell YWN that the incidents occurred between 5:40AM to around 6:30AM, Tuesday morning. So far, victims at three different locations have come forward to say that a car occupied by three people suddenly stopped, the occupants exited and ran towards their victims as if they were going to attack them, scaring them and causing them to flee in panic. The men just got into their vehicle and drove away.

It was still unknown what the suspects yelled at their victims.

The incidents took place on 56th Street, 50th Street, and 52nd Street.

The NYPD has been notified and is investigating the incident as well.

Shomrim suspect that there are additional victims, and are asking anyone who was either a victim or has additional information to please call their 24 hour emergency hotline at 718-871-6666.

