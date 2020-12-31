A Gift To Klal Yisrael: The Gadol HaDor’s 93rd Birthday

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky turned 93 on Tes Vav Teves, Tuesday night and Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

How does the Gadol HaDor celebrate his birthday? His grandchildren say that he “celebrates” like every year, with more dafei Gemara and more hours of hasmada, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

If those around him mention his birthday, HaRav Chaim relates to the day as the day of his bar mitzvah when began learning Masechtas Derech Eretz Zuta as part of his daily seder limud.

In the past, he even wrote to HaRav Shmuel Baruch Genut that “the concept of a birthday is found in the Torah only by Pharoah HaRasha and therefore there’s no need to note one’s birthday as a special day.”

Since HaRav Chaim, b’chasdei Hashem, recovered from the coronavirus, he returned to receive the public and thousands flock to his home each week.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)